Amazon Pharmacy Will Deliver Medicines to Your Doorstep in India; Here’s How it Works!

In addition to a number of its existing services, e-commerce giant Amazon has now introduced Amazon Pharmacy in India. The service will deliver medicines of various kinds to your doorstep. This development comes after the e-commerce giant first introduced the same service in the US back in 2020. Here are the details you should be aware of.

Amazon Pharmacy Now Live in India

Users will be able to buy medicines via Amazon as per their prescriptions and get them delivered at home with ease. Amazon’s medical store covers various health conditions such as Diabetes, Cardiac, Anti-infective, Dermatology, Blood-related, Neuro, Pain and Analgesics, and loads more.

It also involves a number of categories such as Ayurveda, Diet and Nutrition, Personal Care, Generic Health Care, Baby Care, and more, as you can see in the screenshot below. Amazon assures that it offers genuine medicines, fast delivery, secure packaging of the medicines, and guaranteed savings. As an introductory offer, Amazon Pharmacy is offering a 15% discount for users.

Ordering the prescribed medicines is as easy as buying groceries on Amazon. Plus, there’s added functionality, allowing users to upload their prescriptions to confirm the medicine name and ease the process. Camera, gallery, or saved sections will appear, and clicking on either of the options can help users upload the prescriptions with ease. Here’s what the Amazon Pharmacy order flow looks like:

To recall, Amazon has been in the news to introduce its online drug store in India ever since it launched in the US. However, it’s only now that it finally made Amazon Pharmacy official. In the US, it allows users to upload their insurance details, get the prescriber to directly send the prescription to Amazon, and get access to pharmacists for any queries. We can expect the Indian version to get these features soon.

While there’s no word on the delivery time, the website suggests that it differs for different medicines. For instance, while Nestle’s Nan Lo Lac Infant Formula Powder can be delivered in a day, the Omnigel Gel can take up to 6 days to be delivered.

Amazon Pharmacy is now live in India, and you can access it via the link attached here. Are you able to access the new medicine delivery service by Amazon? Let us know in the comments section below!