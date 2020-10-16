Apple held separate events this year to announce the Apple Watch, iPad Air, and the latest iPhone 12 lineup. While the company had announced its plans to transition to ARM for Macs at WWDC 2020 in July earlier this year, a new rumor suggests that the company will host a new event in November to announce the first ARM Mac.

The information comes from Apple tipster Jon Prosser. According to his sources, the company’s November Mac event will take place on the 17th of November. He further claims that Apple will announce the event on November 10.

To confirm, there IS a November ARM Mac event. I’m hearing November 17th. 🗓 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

Going by current rumors, Apple may launch the 12-inch MacBook with Apple Silicon chip. In addition, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted earlier this year that Apple will refresh the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro by the end of the year.

Apple is striving to make the transition to ARM Macs as seamless as possible, thanks to Rosetta 2. With Rosetta 2, Apple is attempting to make sure that existing Mac apps on Intel chips run without any hiccups on the new CPU.

This is not the first time we’re hearing about Apple’s alleged plans to host a new event. Earlier this week, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg had reported that the first Mac laptop with Apple’s own processor will launch in November along with ‘other products’.

In case you’re wondering, at least one of the other products likely to be announced at the event is AirTags – Apple’s solution to help you keep track of your products, similar to Tile. According to Prosser, AirTags may also be coming next month.

Meanwhile, it seems unlikely that Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones, the AirPods Studio, will get launched this year. Prosser says that the launch of these headphones may get delayed until March 2021.