Fire-Boltt Infinity with Connect TWS Option Launched in India

Indian brand Fire-Boltt has launched the new Infinity smartwatch in India. The watch comes in addition to the recently introduced Fire-Boltt Rocket and comes with features like Bluetooth Calling support. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

Fire-Boltt Infinity: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Infinity has a 1.6-inch display with 600 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a screen resolution of 400×400 pixels. There are over 110 watch face options to choose from. It comes equipped with a rotating crown to easily navigate through the menu.

One interesting feature is the ability to connect the watch to TWS earbuds to play music via the watch. Plus, there’s 4GB of inbuilt storage, which can store up to 300 songs.

The Infinity watch has support for more than 300 sports modes for users to track their physical activities. Plus, users can access a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen monitor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker too.

Furthermore, the Fire-Boltt Infinity comes with Google Assistant or Siri support, an IP67 rating, smart notifications, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Infinity retails at Rs 4,999 and stands in the ring against options like the Amazfit POP 2, the Realme Watch 3 Pro, and more affordable options in India. It will be up for grabs via Amazon India, starting January 9 at 12 pm.

It comes in Black, Gold, and White color variants.