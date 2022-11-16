Amazfit POP 2 Smartwatch with an AMOLED Launched in India

Amazfit has launched the new affordable POP 2 smartwatch in India. The watch comes equipped with an AMOLED display, up to 10 days of battery life, and much more. Check out the price, features, and specs below.

Amazfit POP 2: Specs and Features

The Amazfit POP 2 features an aluminum body and a square dial. It gets a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with an HD screen resolution and support for more than 150 watch faces.

There’s support for over 100 sports modes and comes with the usual set of health features like a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker. You can also get sedentary reminders and the ability to track steps and calories, among other things.

The watch has an in-built microphone and a speaker to enable Bluetooth Calling. It supports Bluetooth version 5.2. The Amazfit POP 2 has a 270mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 10 days.

Other features include smart notifications, remote music/camera controls, weather updates, a calendar, and more. The smartwatch also has a voice assistant for it to carry out tasks hands-free. It runs Zepp OS out of the box.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit POP 2 retails at Rs 3,999 and is available at an introductory price of Rs 3,299. It’s here to compete with the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz, the Gizmore GIZFIT Glow, and more options available in India.

It will be up for grabs via the company’s website and Flipkart, starting November 22. There are two colors to choose from, namely, Black and Pink.

Buy Amazfit POP 2 via Amazfit.com (Rs 3,299)