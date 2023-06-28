Fire-Boltt Grenade Introduced In India; Check out the Details!

Fire-Boltt has launched its Grenade rugged smartwatch in India. It offers a shock-proof chassis in the budget price segment and supports features like Bluetooth Calling, AI voice assistant, and more. Have a look at the price, features, and more below.

Fire-Boltt Grenade: Specs and Features

The Grenade smartwatch boasts a 1.39-inch round dial HD display with 360×360 pixels resolution. It has two functional crowns for quick access to the UI and sports modes. You can pair the smartwatch with either camo silicon straps or stainless steel straps. Additional watch features include Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality and multiple cloud-based watch face options.

A 350mAh battery keeps your Grenade up and running for up to 7 days (2 days with Bluetooth calling enabled). Thanks to Bluetooth 5.2, the smartwatch can support calling functionality. You can make clear calls using the device via its digital microphone and speaker array. Additional calling features include a full-screen dial-pad, on-device contact saving, access to call logs, and much more. The smartwatch also supports AI voice assistance with the help of Google Assistant and Siri.

The Fire-Boltt Grenade is packed with health and wellness features like period tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitoring, along with 123 sports modes. The watch is also splash resistant.

It is compatible with both Android and iOS. Other highlighting features include inbuilt games, music control, camera control, a Find My Phone feature, a stopwatch, an alarm clock, weather forecasts, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Grenade smartwatch will be available at an exclusive launch price of Rs 1,999. It will be available on June 29. You will be able to purchase the smartwatch via the official Fire-Boltt website and Flipkart.

Buy Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch via Flipkart