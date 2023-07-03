Fire-boltt Combat Rugged Smartwatch Launched In India Under Rs 2,000

The Combat smartwatch from Fire-Boltt is now available in India, and it boasts a durable, shock-proof military-grade design at a price of under Rs 2,000. Along with its high-definition display, the smartwatch offers numerous sports modes, support for voice assistants, and many other features. Check out its pricing and availability details below.

Fire-boltt Combat: Specs and Features

The Combat smartwatch has a 1.95-inch HD display that is squarish in shape and has a resolution of 240×282 pixels. It is equipped with two ribbed push buttons that are functional and provide easy access to the UI and accessibility features. The smartwatch can be paired with either camo silicone straps or normal silicone straps.

It also offers Always-On-Display (AOD) functionality and a variety of cloud-based watch face options. The panel is protected by a scratch-resistant shockproof metallic chassis that features branding from Fire-boltt and Ignite on the front.

With Bluetooth 5.2, the watch also supports calling functionality, allowing you to make crystal-clear calls using its digital microphone and speaker array. You also get additional calling features such as a full-screen dial-pad, on-device contact saving, and call logs. The Fire-boltt Combat boasts an impressive battery life of up to 8 days (or 5 days with Bluetooth calling enabled) and up to 25 days in standby mode. Furthermore, the smartwatch offers AI voice assistance with the help of Google Assistant and Siri.

The watch offers a comprehensive set of health and wellness features, including period tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. It also boasts over 150 sports modes and is IP68 water and dust resistant. The Fire-boltt Combat is compatible with both Android and iOS systems. Other noteworthy features include built-in games, music, camera control, the Find My Phone feature, a stopwatch, an alarm clock, weather forecasts, and a lot more.

Price and Availability

The Combat smartwatch will be available at an exclusive launch price of Rs 1,799. You will be able to purchase the smartwatch via the official Fire-Boltt website and Flipkart. It will be available from July 6 in Black, Green, Camo Black, and Camo Green color options.

Buy the Fire-boltt Combat smartwatch on Flipkart