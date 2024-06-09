Fallout 76 Skyline Valley Update Brings First Ever Map Expansion

The Fallout Odyssey expands as we now have fresh news regarding the game through the latest Xbox Games Showcase 2024. The new Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update expands the game’s map southward into the newly discovered region of the same name.

Nestled within the sprawling Appalachian landscape, this uncharted territory beckons with opportunities for exploration and the unearthing of long-held secrets. A perpetual electric storm crackles menacingly overhead, hinting at a powerful and potentially volatile anomaly.

The mission takes a deeper turn as we investigate the enigmatic Vault 63. Questions swirl regarding the fate of its inhabitants and their current status. Additionally, a terrifying new type of Ghoul, known as The Lost, has been identified within the Vault. And yes, we will be able to play as the Ghoul which is all the more amazing.

Unraveling the truth behind Vault 63 and its connection to these monstrous creatures becomes paramount as we delve deeper into this mysterious location.

The Skyline Valley, the first-ever map expansion for Fallout 76 will be available from June 12 which is just three days from now! However, the Ghoul will be playable starting in early 2025.

Despite a great reception of the Fallout series and the recent love for Fallout 4, it seems Bethesda has no plans for Fallout 5 as of now. Are you excited about anything related to Fallout 76? Share your thoughts in the comments.