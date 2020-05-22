Last last month, Facebook launched Messenger Rooms — a new video calling feature aimed at helping users across Facebook’s platforms join in and talk to each other. Since then, the company has been integrating the feature with its social media platforms at an impressive speed. After bringing Messenger Rooms integration to WhatsApp beta, the company is now bringing Messenger Rooms integration to Instagram as well.

The image sharing platform now allows users to create Messenger Rooms through the Instagram Direct page in the app. With this, up to 50 people can group video chat even if they don’t have Facebook accounts. Using the feature is pretty easy as well, here’s what you need to do.

Head over to the Instagram Direct page within the app. Tap on the video chat icon. You Here, you will see the new ‘Create a room’ option at the very top.

Tapping on this will prompt you to sign in to Instagram using your Facebook account and then you can create your Messenger Room. You can send invite links to your friends and family, and anyone with the link can join regardless of whether they have a Facebook account or not.

The feature is rolling out already and you should have it inside the Instagram app. If not, make sure you have updated the app to the latest version available.