Just when you thought Facebook decided to slow down with its quirky side projects after launching a variety of them like Collab, CatchUp, and Tuned to name a few, the company’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team is back at it again with a new collage app it calls E.gg.

The project is inspired by the early days of internet and lets you create canvases with images, GIFs, shapes, and text. Once you create a canvas on E.gg, you can generate it as a page. Thanks to the unique URL for canvases, you can share them with friends and family. Others with the URL can view your canvas on the web without the app.

E.gg wants to create a ‘low-pressure space for the really unpolished and mismatched things’. To facilitate this, the platform doesn’t have likes counts and comments that are usually considered metrics to estimate the quality of content on other platforms, including Facebook.

In a blog post, the team behind E.gg says they’ve noticed early testers using the app to create fan pages, guides, tributes, profiles, collages, recipes, and more during the limited beta testing phase. So, those are some potential use-cases of E.gg. Moreover, you can add creations of others to your E.gg page with attribution.

E.gg is now available for iPhone users in the U.S. There’s no word on the global availability of the app at this moment or if it will make its way to Android. You can, however, browse the creations irrespective of your region from E.gg’s official website.

