Facebook’s NPE team has today launched a new app it calls Collab with a refreshed take on music creation. The announcement comes merely a couple of days after the team announced its group audio calling solution named CatchUp.

Collab lets creators share TikTok-like short-form music videos. The app combines a total of three videos that could either be all yours or as a collaboration with others. Other Collab users can use your videos for collaborating with your piece.

“With the app, you can create your own arrangement by adding in your own recording or by swiping and discovering an arrangement to complete your composition.”, explains Facebook.

After creating collabs, you can easily publish them across other social media platforms to share your creation with your friends and family. Even if you’re not interested to upload your original videos, you can browse the collection of Collab videos posted by others and mix & match the ones you think goes in sync to create a new Collab video.

Collab is currently available as an invite-only beta release in the U.S. and Canada for iOS users. There is no word on Collab’s availability for Android just yet. Facebook mentions it has accelerated the launch of Collab due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. This explains why it is currently following an invite-only model.

Facebook says it will be opening up invites in batches. If you’re interested to use Collab, you may join the waitlist. It will be interesting to see if Collab manages to steal the spotlight from TikTok and other short-form video platforms.