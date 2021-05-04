On the first day of the Apple vs Epic Games trial set in Oakland, California, lawyers representing Apple and Epic Games put forth their stances. While Epic highlighted Apple’s walled garden and how the company is being monopolistic with the way it handles software distribution on iOS along with 30 percent commission, Apple argued that Epic Games wants them to be Android.

Epic Games Wants Us to Be Android: Apple

“Epic wants us to be Android, but we don’t want to be. And our consumers don’t want that either. They want the choice,” Apple lawyer Karen Dunn was quoted as saying by CNBC. It was further added that Apple built the iOS App Store and gets to set the rules and policies, ensuring that the apps uploaded by developers are high-quality and secure. That is also a reason why the Cupertino giant does not allow side-loading apps like Android.

The development comes when Apple and Epic’s lawyers made their opening statements. Epic went ahead and showed a walled garden in its presentation. You can go through the slideshows showing Apple’s and Epic’s slides over at The Verge.

It all started when Epic Games decided to sue Apple for removing Fortnite from the App Store. Apple even terminated Epic Games’ developer account weeks after the incident. In case you’re out of the loop, Apple removed Fortnite because Epic introduced a direct payment system that bypasses Apple’s 30 percent cut.

This is just the beginning of the trial. Over the coming weeks, key tech personalities from Apple including Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, Craig Federighi, Phill Schiller, and more are expected to testify. Some of these will be in-person while some will happen through Zoom. The entire trial is expected to last three weeks.

If Epic wins the trial, Apple may get forced to allow third-party payment methods for apps in the App Store. Another possibility in the instance of a favorable ruling is the permission to set up its own app store. That would mean Epic Store offering apps and games on the iPhone. Right now, we’ll have to wait to see how the story unfolds.