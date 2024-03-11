Elon Musk Says xAI to Open-Source Grok This Week

In a surprising move, Elon Musk has announced that its AI startup — xAI — will be open-sourcing Grok this week, the company’s large language model. Grok was unveiled in November last year and it’s currently available to Premium+ subscribers (costs $16 per month) on X (formerly Twitter). The Grok chatbot was released as a direct response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but the model has not shown great promise yet. This week, @xAI will open source Grok— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024

Elon Musk has been outspoken against aggressive guardrails that make the AI models avoid sensitive topics. Therefore, Grok is seen as a culmination of Musk’s vision where the AI chatbot doesn’t shy away from answering political or sensitive questions.

That said, Grok has been found to hallucinate a lot on many topics, and even on the political spectrum, it aligned more to the left, something Musk has been vocal against. Now, with the open-source strategy, xAI is putting its confidence in the open-source community to steer the model and improve it significantly.

Meta has been the front-runner in open-sourcing AI models. We recently saw the release of Llama 2 by Meta AI, and Google also released a tiny AI model called Gemma. If xAI chooses to release the weights of the Grok AI model under a fairly reasonable open-source license, it might drive the community to work and improve the model for different use cases.

I am not sure whether xAI will release Grok with minimal restrictions for commercial usage. While Llama 2 is open-source, it requires apps and services to get a special license if the user base expands to more than 700 million monthly users. Similarly, xAI may also add similar commercial usage restrictions. To ClosedAI and I will drop the lawsuit— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2024

Apart from that, Elon Musk recently sued OpenAI and Sam Altman over OpenAI’s volte-face to become a closed-source company. Musk later said that he would drop the lawsuit if OpenAI changed its name to “ClosedAI“. Perhaps, in that spirit, Elon Musk is open-sourcing Grok which may cement his position on open-sourcing future AI technologies.