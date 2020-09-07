Dyson has today launched the Corrale hair straightener in India. The product was first launched globally in March earlier this year. It features an OLED screen for displaying the battery level, temperature, and charging status while you’re using it.

The Corrale hair straightener comes with three heat settings – 165°C, 185°C, and 210°C, which the company claims will suit most hair types. Dyson has used flexible 65 microns manganese copper alloy plates in this product. According to Dyson, this is the only hair straightener with flexing plates. The company claims these plates will result in up to 50 percent less breakage and frizz.

The straightener’s 4-cell lithium-ion battery offers up to 30 minutes of continuous usage on a single charge. It charges with a 360-degree magnetic charging cable. According to the company, the product completely gets recharged in 70 minutes. Moreover, the straightener automatically switches off in 10 minutes of inactivity, thanks to its auto shut-off and safety lock feature.

“We discovered that if the plates could conform to the precise profile of the tress, then with each pass we could apply the correct tension to all the hair strands. This means that we get an enhanced style and without excessive heat damage. We simply do not need the heat that others apply. The Dyson Corrale straightener elevates styling results, while dramatically reducing the heat damage on hair,” said founder James Dyson.

Dyson’s Corrale hair straightener is priced at Rs.36,900 in India. It is available to buy from Dyson’s online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Sephora, Nykaa, select Croma stores, and select salon partners.