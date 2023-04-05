Dyson V15 Detect Extra Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India

Dyson has launched the new V15 Detect Extra cord-free vacuum cleaner in India. This is termed as the most intelligent one from the company and comes with a self-cleaning brush, the HEPA Filtration tech, and much more. Have a look at the details below.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra: Specs and Features

Dyson V15 Detect Extra’s 5-stage HEPA Filtration technology can detect 99.97% of particles even if they are as small as 0.1 microns. It has a scratch-free ultra-soft brush, which comes with a rotating cuff to remove dirt and debris. The brush ensures that there are no scratches left on surfaces.

There’s the company’s Dust Illumination technology, which ensures that the ‘not-visible-to-the-naked-eye‘ dust particles are easily removed. The Piezo sensor can pick up microscopic dust particles. The dust quantity can be seen on the in-built LCD screen. The vacuum cleaner also increases the suction power in case of a high concentration of dust. The power is reduced once the dust quantity is reduced. It has a suction power of up to 230AW.

The advanced hair de-tangling tech is meant to deal with all types of hair even pet hair. The brush bar has 56 hair removal vanes to easily remove the hair. The new Dyson V15 Detect Extra comes with the Awkward Gap Tool, which works at an angle of 22 degrees to easily remove dust from any place. There’s a secondary brush too, which can help remove difficult dust.

The vacuum cleaner can go on for up to 60 minutes and takes about 3.5 hours to fully charge. It includes a 0.77L bin. There are three power modes (Auto, Eco, and Boost) for smooth performance while maintaining the run time.

Price and Availability

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra vacuum cleaner comes with a price tag of Rs 65,900 and will be available at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores.

It comes in Prussian Blue and Bright Copper color options.