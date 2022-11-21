Dyson Introduces New Pet Groom Tool in India; Check out the Details!

Dyson has introduced the new Pet Groom Tool in India, which could prove to be quite handy for pet owners. The tool can easily remove loose pet hair and can also be attached to Dyson’s cord-free vacuum cleaners. Read on to know more.

Dyson Pet Groom Tool: Details

The new Dyson Pet Groom Tool is specially meant for medium and long-haired pets to remove their hair and dander. The kit includes a Pet groom tool, extension hose, and quick-release adaptor. It has 364 slicker bristles that are angled at a 35-degree flex.

Besides the visible pet hair and dander, the Pet Groom Tool can also remove microscopic skin flakes. To use the tool, you will simply have to use it like a normal grooming comb in the direction of the fur, and once done, just release the button so that the hair and dander can move to the bin. Once the bin is full, it can be emptied into a dustbin.

Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson, said, “The impact pets have in the home goes beyond what we can see. Effectively removing pet hair is important, but pet dander with dried-on saliva is a problem that is invisible to the naked eye. These microscopic particles can carry allergy-causing proteins around the home. Lightweight and minuscule, they can remain airborne for hours or transfer between objects. Research has even found cat allergens in rooms where cats have never been. So, the proper filtration found in Dyson machines is vital to maintain a cleaner whole-home environment.”

The product is compatible with cordless vacuum cleaners like the Dyson V8, the V11, the V12 Detect Slim, and the V15 Detect. It is also ‘acoustically engineered‘ to make the grooming process convenient for pets.

Price and Availability

The Dyson Pet Groom Tool is available at a price of Rs 9,900 and can be bought via Dyson’s website and Dyson Demo stores too.

Buy Dyson Pet Groom Tool via Dyson.in (Rs 9,900)