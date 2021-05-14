Remember Clippy, the beloved Microsoft Office assistant? If you’re old enough to have seen Clippy on MS Office, you’re likely to have some fond memories with Clippy while you stayed up late to complete a project. While some of you might disagree with me on the likability factor of Clippy, there’s no denying that Clippy was a notable part of Microsoft’s transition from the CLI to GUI for Word.

Download Clippy Wallpapers for Your Phone

Someone at Microsoft seems to have felt nostalgic and the company has shared 4 adorable Clippy wallpapers you can use on your phone. If you consider yourself a Clippy fan, you can download the wallpapers from Microsoft’s tweet attached below:

In case you’re wondering how these would actually look when set as the wallpaper, I’ve got you covered. Here’s how I feel about these Clippy wallpapers: Am I glad these wallpapers exist? Yes. Did I immediately go back to my previous wallpaper after taking these screenshots? Also yes. Check out Clippy gloriously staring at me from the phone in the images below:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This is not the only time Microsoft has tweeted about Clippy this week. The Redmond giant used Clippy to promote its Build 2021 developer conference yesterday. In case you missed it, Build 2021 is all set to go live as a virtual event later this month from May 25 to May 27.

Does this mean Microsoft is planning to resurrect Clippy in some form? That’s something we will have to wait and find out. So, what do you think? Do you want Microsoft to make Clippy more prominent? Share your thoughts in the comments below.