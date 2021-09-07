You Can Download ColorOS 12 Wallpapers Right Here!

While Google has released four betas of Android 12, OEMs have been working behind the scenes to adopt their custom skin to the latest iteration of Android. Oppo, for instance, has confirmed today that it is planning to unveil ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 sometime in mid to late September. As per a recent leak, the expected ColorOS 12 launch date is September 13. And ahead of the launch, the company has shared the upcoming wallpapers you will see on Oppo phones running ColorOS 12.

Download Oppo ColorOS 12 Wallpapers

Oppo took to the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo to share the official ColorOS 12 wallpapers. Thanks to this move, you can try out the all-new wallpapers ahead of the skin’s launch, even if you don’t own an Oppo phone. However, do note that the company has not shared live wallpapers. All wallpapers are static and have a 1440 x 3216-pixel resolution.

In case you are interested to try out ColorOS 12 wallpapers, you can take a look at a quick preview in the image gallery below. If you like what you see, you can download the full resolution ColorOS 12 wallpapers from Google Drive right here.

If you don’t quite like them, you can always look at Mi Mix 4 wallpapers or Pixel 6 series wallpapers. Although Oppo has not shared what to expect from ColorOS 12 just yet, we won’t have to wait too long to find out since the announcement is just a week away. We will be covering the top ColorOS 12 features, so stay tuned for updates.