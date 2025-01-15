I Tried Doom in a PDF and It’s Nostalgia Through Words

Being an FPS game worshipper, I have always acknowledged the advancements games like Doom brought to this genre. This game was the key ingredient toward the popularity of FPS in the 90s. But that is a story for another time. In 2025, it is impossible to think I would revisit Doom, but a PDF made me try it, Again!

How to Play Doom in a PDF

Well, made by Github user ading2210, this PDF supports your keyboard controls flawlessly. You must use a Chromium-based browser to make the game work. To run Doom on a PDF, go to this PDF link from your browser.

Well, as soon as I found out about the game, I booted my Chrome browser and ran the PDF. After the PDF loaded, I saw the main menu of Doom 1993 on my screen and it hit the nostalgia inside me. However, the fascinating part was the game was running through changing up words on a PDF.

At first, you might have a hard time understanding how to control the game. To control your character in the game, you must click the ‘Type here for the keyboard controls’ text. Once you do so, use the buttons as per the manual to move your character, run, or shoot. You can also select map, go to the main menu, and cycle between weapons.

Here is the button mapping you will need to play Doom on a PDF:

WASD to move

q = esc

z = enter

e = use

space = fire

shift+WASD = sprint

m = map

1-7 = weapons

Is Playing Doom on a PDF Fun?

Well, with Shooters showing promise in 2024, I did not have Doom on my bingo cards for trying new games. Especially through a PDF. As for the quality, the game will give you the visuals of how it feels to play Doom on a DOS. Yes, it is black and white with not much detailing. But do I mind?

For a time pass and nostalgia trip, Doom on a PDF is fun. But given the coder added a whole game playable through a PDF page, it makes me wonder what else can be done! The game uses a six-color ASCII grid to showcase sprites and graphics. This does not look great but I did not mind the lack of fidelity. Yes, if you consider a lengthy response time of 80ms per frame, you might want to avoid this.

What do you think of Doom being available on a PDF? Are you trying it right now? Do tell us in the comments below.