Doom The Dark Ages Transforms the Slayer into an Iron Tank; Releases This May

We’ve all been eagerly anticipating the next entry in the Doom franchise. While Doom Eternal and Doom 2016 gave us top-tier experience in their fast-paced shooting mechanics, it appears that Doom The Dark Ages will offer a more complete experience. id Software just unveiled a gameplay trailer, confirmed the release date, and announced platform availability for Doom: The Dark Ages during the Xbox Direct event. Keep reading to find everything about the upcoming Doom here.

What’s New in Doom The Dark Ages?

Ever since the first reveal of Doom: The Dark Ages, we have been wondering what new would come. Well, we finally get all the details during the trailer. Doom The Dark Ages accentuates raw power, transforming the Slayer from a “fighter jet” in DOOM Eternal to an “iron tank.” Yes, it takes you to the ground level with more combined hack-and-slash levels of gameplay.

This shift focuses on devastating melee combat, featuring new weapons like the Shield Saw, a spiked flail, and an electric gauntlet, each with unique combos and upgrades. The goal is to create an engaging and intuitive combat loop, supplying a powerful and familiar fantasy of medieval warfare against Hell.

Doom’s new game takes you on a prequel journey through a dark fantasy/sci-fi world with the reimagined hells of the originals. The exploration takes you further into the shrouded, mysterious past of Slayer. Doom The Dark Ages will up its narrative, moving beyond codex entries to deliver impactful story beats through stunning cutscenes.

The story unfolds with the Slayer imprisoned, disrupting the balance of power and creating a frantic situation. He’s a feared outsider among hopeless people, his strength controlled by the gods as they face an ancient, overwhelming evil. As the story develops, expect to encounter new and familiar faces, including frightening new villains. This prequel serves as the origin for Doom (2016), delivering an action-packed narrative befitting the Slayer’s legendary status.

As per the trailer, Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15, 2025. The game will be available on multiple platforms. Slayer arrives in Doom: The Dark Ages on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5. The game will also be available through the Xbox Game Pass. Pre-orders are also available starting today.

Image Credit: id Software (via Xbox/ YouTube)

Are you excited for Doom The Dark Ages arriving this May 2025? Do tell us what you think about the trailer in the comments below.