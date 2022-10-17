Dizo Trimmer Kit Pro 5-in-1 Grooming Kit Launched in India

Realme’s TechLife brand Dizo has added a new male grooming device called the Trimmer Kit Pro in India. This is a 5-in-1 grooming kit and comes in addition to the 4-in-1 Trimmer Kit that was launched earlier. Have a look at the details.

Dizo Trimmer Kit Pro: Specs and Features

Dizo’s new Trimmer Kit Pro comes with support for five attachments. These include a shaver, a beard and body head hair trimmer, an ear and nose hair trimmer, and two combs (10mm-20mm and 0.5mm-10mm options). #GroomLikeAPro with #DIZOTrimmerKitPro.



5-in-1 Kit for Grooming & Shaving

280mins Runtime

Digital Battery Indicator

40 Length Settings with 0.5mm Precision

420 Stainless Steel Blades



🪒Special launch price ₹1499/-

🗓️20th Oct, 12PM

🔔https://t.co/OMCzPndVDQ#DIZO #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/iU4zAZYd3G— DIZO (@DIZOTech) October 17, 2022

The trimmer comes with grade 420 stainless steel blades, which are 50% sharper. The trimmer is 15% quieter too and has an optimal temperature control feature for a comfortable experience. The Trimmer Kit Pro also comes with support for 40 length-setting adjustments.

The Dizo Trimmer Kit Pro comes with a portable form factor and a matte finish, making it both stylish and easy to use. It also comes with a travel pouch. There’s also support for an IPX5 rating, so, it’s fully washable. Plus, the trimmer comes with a travel lock feature. You will just have to long-press the power button to activate and you won’t have to worry about it being switched on accidentally.

It is backed by a 1,800mAh battery, which ensures a runtime of about 280 minutes and a usage time of up to 3.5 months on a single charge. There’s support for a USB Type-C port for charging. The trimmer can also run for 15 minutes after getting juiced up for just 5 minutes. Additionally, it features a Digital Battery Indicator to keep track of how much battery is left.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Trimmer Kit Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 1,799 but can be purchased at an introductory offer of Rs 1,499. It will be available to buy, starting October 20 via Flipkart.

Buy Dizo Trimmer Kit Pro on Flipkart (Rs 1,799)