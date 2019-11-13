Amidst the streaming wars, Disney+ has finally arrived with a boatload of nostalgia and you won’t be able to find a reason not to subscribe to the service. It has currently been made available in just three countries, but we have found a nifty hack to make Disney+ work in India as well.

Yeah, we’ve already penned down an in-depth guide on how to access Disney+ in India. You can check out the platform for yourself (with a 7-day free trial period) but while we were attempting to access Disney+ in India, we came across what appears to be Indian subscription plans. Shocked?

Disney+ India Subscription Price Revealed

We too were shocked when we first saw that Disney+ is showing subscription prices in Indian rupees. The screenshot below shows the “Start Free Trial” button, with the first appearance of the Indian subscription. We were flabbergasted on seeing the price and thought it must be an error or server-side mistake. But, we were wrong.

On tapping the Start Free Trial button, the next screen shows not just the monthly (Rs. 590) but annual subscription price (Rs. 5900) but it was again in Indian rupees. We all were quite skeptical of the subscription is activated, but it went through without issues. This could mean that Disney+ could officially be coming to India, but what about their Hotstar partnership?

A Standalone Attempt or Hotstar Partnership?

The aforementioned chatter is in stark contrast to the fact that Hostar will be hosting all the Disney+ content in India. Owned by Star India, Hotstar is essentially a part of Walt Disney Group and it is said to be localizing Disney+ content by dubbing movies and TV shows or adding subtitles in regional languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Tamil or Telegu.

Disney revealed this partnership when it was first announced back in April 2019, but the only piece of content we’ve received on Hotstar at launch is Avengers: Endgame. And if you visited Twitter yesterday, you would see Hotstar replying to every inquiry about the India availability of Disney+. And the company says it’s working on bringing Disney+ to India.

Hi! We are working on bringing Disney+ to India. The launch date is yet to be announced; stay tuned. Thank you! — Hotstar (@hotstar_helps) November 12, 2019

Though Hotstar mentions that it will bring Disney+ content to its platform soon, we are guessing that Disney is going to debut its streaming service as a standalone platform in India. It would offer originals through its own streaming service but provide other content to a wider audience via Hotstar.

How Disney+ Subscription Compares to Competitors

If the rumored monthly subscription price of Disney+ turns out to be true, then it would face a tough competition against some of the most popular streaming platforms in India. We’ve decided to compare Disney+ subscription plans against the newly launched Apple TV+, Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video in India.

Streaming Platform Monthly Subscription Yearly Subscription Disney+ Rs. 590 Rs. 5900 Apple TV+ Rs. 99 Rs. 999 Netflix Rs. 499 (for HD content streaming) N.A (if you multiply the monthly cost by 12, you will pay Rs. 6000) Amazon Prime Video Rs. 129 (includes Prime Music, one-day delivery, and other Prime perks) Rs. 999 Hotstar Rs. 299 Rs. 999

We haven’t gone in-depth to talk about each of the subscription plans, but anyone could easily see that Disney+ is not the cheapest bet here. You are spending almost the same amount as you will on Netflix’s base plan but Disney+ offers access to better quality (4K) content. And not just that, Disney+ has the motherload of content – Marvel movies, Star Wars movies and TV series, Pixar movies, and a myriad of cartoon shows. Ah, so much nostalgia.

Disney+ has also debuted a number of original shows, but the higher asking price could certainly be a deal-breaker for a multitude of users. Also, the massive content library on Netflix (including favorites like Stranger Things and House of Cards) could draw in users more easily. Some, on the other hand, will prefer Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar over this to get access to more services or watch cricket matches respectively.

Could Disney+ Really Be Launching in India?

We have been using Disney+ for the past 12-odd hours and are surely liking the whole experience. But, we are unsure whether Disney plans to officially launch the streaming service in India or stick to the original plan — porting the content to Hotstar with some much-required localization in tow. What are your thoughts on this? Have you tried out Disney+ yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.