Can’t get enough of Baby Yoda’s cuteness? Disney now offers a Baby Yoda plush toy that could be your perfect cuddle buddy. There is a catch though, you won’t get it until March next year.

“Embrace the adorable creature known as ”the Child” with this soft, cuddly plush toy featuring faux suede coat and fuzzy trims. This irresistible infant is inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian now streaming on Disney+. May the hugs be with you!”, wrote Disney on the product page.

The plush toy is 11 inches tall. It is soft, squeezable, and has the iconic faux suede coat. It is priced at $24.99 excluding the shipping charges. Disney expects all customers pre-ordering the toy right now to receive the product by March 12, 2020.

For those wondering why a company as big as Disney needs time until March to sell a plush toy, that’s due to a special request by the creator and executive producer of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau. He wanted to make sure that the character doesn’t leak by any means to keep the suspense of the audience.

“By holding back on that one product, we knew that we may have had the disadvantage of not having toys available day and date, but what we got in exchange was an excitement surrounding the character, because everybody felt like they discovered him together. That emulated more what my experience growing up was like.”, Jon Favreau told The Hollywood Reporter.

Unfortunately, the toy doesn’t ship to India. However, I hope we could count on Disney India to make it available in India sometime next year.

Pre-order The Child (Baby Yoda) Plush