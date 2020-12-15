Merely six months after the launch of Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 in India, the company has today launched the upgraded XPS 13 (9310) to the country. It is powered by the latest 11th-Gen Intel processors with Xe graphics. It is also one of the first to boast Intel Evo certification, which means great performance and long battery life, in Dell’s portfolio.

Dell XPS 13 (9310) Specifications

This lightweight premium laptop sports a 13.4-inch Full-HD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1920 x 1200-pixels resolution. Dell has not brought the 4K variant to India. The panel has minimal bezels, a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection for better scratch resistance. Dell XPS 13 flaunts a CNC-milled aluminum chassis and weighs just 1.27 kilograms.

Under the hood, XPS 13 is powered by up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor (available soon). You can get the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor variant in India right now. It’s coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

With a promise of up to 14-hours of battery life, the Dell XPS 13 comes equipped with a 52Whr battery that supports 45W fast-charging. It includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card reader, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6 to round up the connectivity options. There’s an IR webcam (enables Windows Hello face unlock), Maglev keyboard, a power button that doubles-up as the fingerprint scanner onboard as well.

Price and Availability

The Dell XPS 13 (9310) has been priced starting at Rs. 1,50,990 for the Intel Core i5 variant. It is now available to buy from Amazon India and Dell retail stores in India. The company will make the Intel Core i7 variant available in January next year, with a retail price tag of Rs. 2,15,498.

You can pick from among two color variants – Platinum Silver with black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest. Both of them are shown in the header image above.