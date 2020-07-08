Dell has launched the new XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops in India. The laptops come with the latest 10th gen processors from Intel and a display that has almost no bezels. Both the laptops look incredibly stunning.

Dell XPS 13 9300

The Dell XPS 13 9300 comes with a 13.4-inch display with a 4K UHD+ panel. The display is also VESA certified for over 16 million colours and 500 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, the XPS 13 9300’s display covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut. THe screen comes with an anti-glare coting on top for reduced glare when working in bright lighting.

Under the hood, there’s a 10th gen Intel Core i7 1065G7 processor with Iris Plus graphics. This is paired with 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The laptop is also really thin with a thickness of 15mm, and weighs 1.27kg making it really portable.

For I/O the XPS 13 comes with 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For your USB Type A devices, you get a USB C to USB A adapter included with the laptop.

The Dell XPS 13 9300 is priced starting at Rs. 1,44,807

Dell XPS 15 9500

On the other hand, there’s the larger, XPS 15. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 4K UHD display. It’s aimed at creative professionals and covers 100% sRGB and 94% DCIP3 colour gamut. The display is Dolby Vision certified, and offers a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Under the hood, the XPS 15 comes with a 10th gen Intel Core H series processor along with discrete graphics. You can get the Nvidia GeForce GTX 16050Ti with the XPS 15 9500. You also get up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD. Clearly, the laptop doesn’t hold back on power.

The XPS 15 also removes the USB A ports from the chassis for a thinner, more portable design. The laptop comes with Thunderbolt 3 ports instead, so you will have to use USB-C accessories for the most part.

The Dell XPS 15 is priced starting at Rs. 1,86,072 and will be available on Amazon starting today.