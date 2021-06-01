Dell’s gaming division Alienware today launched two new premium gaming laptops under its new X-series. The two gaming devices, namely the X15 and X17, pack Intel’s latest H-series processors, Nvidia’s RTX 30-series GPUs, and a new thermal solution to deliver optimal gaming performance for hardcore gamers. Alienware usually makes some pretty chunky laptops but is cozying up to the idea of slim gaming laptops with this lineup.

Alienware X-Series Laptops Launched

Now, the Alienware X15 and X17 come in 15-inch and 17-inch screen sizes, respectively. Both the device rocks the company’s Legend 2.0 design language and are just 15.9mm thick. In fact, as per the company’s claims, the x15 is the world’s most powerful sub-16mm 15-inch gaming laptop.

The thin design of the laptops was achieved by the company as it integrated a brand new cooling system onboard. Both the device features the new thermal interface material called Element 31. It is essentially developed using Encapsulated Gallium-Silicon liquid metal compound and sits in-between the thermal components and the CPU. The company claims that this new thermal solution offers a 25% improvement in thermal performance over other similar laptops in the category.

Now, speaking of the internals, both the X15 and X17 pack Intel’s 11th-gen Core H-series CPUs paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The higher-end Alienware X17 has up to the Intel Core i9-11900HK processor and up to RTX 3080 GPU. On the other hand, the lower-end X15 comes with up to Intel’s Core i9-11900H CPU.

Coming to storage, the X17 packs up to 64GB of DDR4 XMP RAM clocked at 3466 MHz and up to 4TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage. The X15 packs the same amount of storage. However, it cannot pack more than 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200 MHz.

As for I/O, the X17 comes with a 2 x USB-A 3.2 port (Gen 1), 1 x USB-C 3.2 port (Gen 2), 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, a microSD reader, HDMI 2.1, a mini display port, an ethernet connector, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The X15, however, packs fewer ports than its elder sibling as the display port, the ethernet connector, and the additional USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1) port, which are on the X17, are missing from this model.

Coming to the battery, despite being sub-16mm, both the devices pack an 87Wh battery. So, even the laptops are thinner than most of their competitors, they are pretty heavy as the X17 weighs around 3.02 Kgs and the X15 around 2.27 Kgs.

They run Windows 10 Home or Pro out-of-the-box and comes in a white shade with the RGB Alienware logo and RGB strips along with their air vents at the bottom.

Price and Availability

Coming to the prices, the company has launched limited configurations of the Alienware X15 and X17 in the US. The X15 starts at $1,999 (~Rs 1,45,729) for the base model, while the X17 starts at $2,099 (~Rs 1,53,049) for its base model.

Both the laptop models will be available to buy in the US starting from June 15. There is currently no word on whether Alienware will launch the devices in India or not.