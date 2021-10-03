Deal: Get Acer Aspire 7 Laptop with 10th-Gen Intel CPU, GTX 1650 GPU at Just Rs. 45,990

While we recently covered the best budget and gaming laptop offers available on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale, we have stumbled upon an eye-popping laptop deal on Flipkart since then. We are talking about the Acer Aspire 7, which can easily serve as your work-from-home machine while fulfilling your casual gaming needs.

The Acer Aspire 7 includes a 15.6-inch Full-HD LCD panel, which has a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you have a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU (4GB VRAM). You also have 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. If you are curious, this affordable gaming laptop usually sells for Rs. 56,990 but has been discounted down to Rs. 49,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Moreover, you can bring the price down to Rs. 45,990, which is mind-blowing for the specifications you are getting, by using ICICI or Axis Bank credit card (flat Rs. 4,000 discount) on checkout. You can check out the complete details using the link below:

Acer Aspire 7 Original Price: ₹56,990

15.6" 60Hz FHD TFT LCD

Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1650

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD ₹45,990 (20% off) Buy on Flipkart

Besides, if you want an affordable yet more powerful gaming machine that can handle any task you throw at it, then we suggest you check out the Acer Nitro 5. It offers you a high refresh rate screen, latest 11th-Gen Intel CPU, and RTX 3050 GPU. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals you can go for right now!

Acer Nitro 5 (i5 Variant) Original price: ₹79,990

15.6" 144Hz FHD IPS panel

Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050

8GB RAM, 256GB SSD ₹72,990 (~9% off) Buy on Amazon

Also, if you are looking for other amazing deals, we have compiled a list of the best smart TVs and best TWS earbuds you can buy in the Amazon and Flipkart festive sale. So go ahead and pick up this amazing machine, Acer Aspire 7, at such an affordable price.