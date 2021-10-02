Home News 10 Best Deals and Offers on TWS Earbuds During Amazon and Flipkart Festive Sale
We have already curated a list of the best smart TV and laptop deals and offers you can avail during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Now, with phone makers removing the headphone jack across price segments and TWS earbuds becoming more affordable, we have compiled a list of the 10 best TWS earbuds discounted deals on Amazon and Flipkart.

During the ongoing festive sale, you can get the Apple AirPods at salivating discounts, along with other budget and high-end TWS earbud offerings from Oppo, BoAt, Realme, and others. Moreover, apart from the discounted prices of the products listed below, buyers can avail additional 10% discount up to Rs. 1,750 (or up to Rs. 2,000) using ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards on Flipkart and up to Rs. 1,500 using HDFC bank credit cards on Amazon.

With that said, let’s check out the best TWS earbuds deals available in India right now:

Best Discount Offers on TWS Earbuds in India

Apple AirPods
  • Original Price: ₹13,999
  • easy pair, clear audio
  • Hey Siri support
  • 24 hours of battery life
₹8,999 (36% off)
Buy on Flipkart
Apple AirPods Pro
  • Original Price: ₹20,990
  • ANC, Spatial audio
  • sweat and water resistant
  • wireless charging case
₹16,990 (19% off)
Buy on Amazon
Realme Buds Q2
  • Original Price: ₹2,499
  • 10mm Bass Boost drivers
  • ANC, Transparency mode
  • 28 hours of battery life
₹1,999 (20% off)
Buy on Amazon
BoAt Airdopes 381
  • Original Price: ₹1,999
  • 3.9 star, 1.8 lakh reviews
  • in-ear design, quick pair
  • touch controls, IPX5 rating
  • up to 20 hours battery life
₹1,499 (25% off)
Buy on Flipkart
Nothing ear (1)
  • Original Price: ₹5,999
  • ₹500 discount + bank offer
  • transparent design, ANC, EQ
  • up to 34 hours battery life
₹4,949 (8% off)
Buy on Flipkart
Oppo Enco W51
  • Original Price: ₹4,990
  • 7mm driver, 35dB ANC
  • IP54 water+ dust resistance
  • 24 hour battery life
₹3,990 (20% off)
Buy on Amazon
Google Pixel Buds A-Series
  • Original Price: ₹9,999
  • 12mm dynamic driver
  • 24 hour battery life
  • IPX4 rating, Hey Google support
₹6,999 (30% off)
Buy on Flipkart
Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC TWS Earbuds
  • Original Price: ₹14,990
  • 6mm driver, ANC support
  • Alexa built-in, touch control
  • 24 hours battery life (ANC on)
₹9,490 (36% off)
Buy on Amazon
Jabra Elite 75t
  • Original price: ₹11,999
  • ANC, custom sound profiles
  • IP55 rating
  • 24 hour battery life
₹7,999 (33% off)
Buy on Amazon
boAt Airdopes 121v2
  • Original Price: ₹1,299
  • affordable, lightweight
  • 8mm audio drivers
  • 14 hours battery life
₹899 (23% off)
Buy on Amazon

So yeah, you can see that Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts on TWS earbuds across a variety of price points. Users looking for an affordable option can pick the boAt Airdopes, while Apple fanboys can buy the AirPods for cheap. And for the first time ever, Carl Pei’s new Nothing ear(1) are also on sale and discounted by Rs. 1,000. Which pair of TWS earbuds do you plan to buy and why? Do let us know in the comments below.

