Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a Live-Action Movie, Paramount Pictures Set to Produce

We’re seeing a wave of video game adaptations lately, and now Cyberpunk 2077 could be the next to get the big-screen treatment. A new report suggests Paramount Pictures is developing a Cyberpunk 2077 movie with Transformers series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. This report comes ahead of Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2’s October 20, 2026, Netflix release.

According to Deadline’s exclusive report, Paramount Pictures is developing a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 movie set in the RPG’s expansive universe. However, the studio hasn’t confirmed whether the film will follow the game’s events with V and Johnny Silverhand or tell an entirely new story set in Night City.

Transformers series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, whose last major releases were Transformers One and Madame Web, will produce the new Cyberpunk 2077 live-action movie. Fortunately, CD Projekt RED will be attached to the project, the company’s co-CEO, Michał Nowakowski, confirmed.

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED

“We’re excited about Paramount as a future partner who shares our creative ambitions for the Cyberpunk franchise. We look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate time,” said the CEO on X.

On the video game side, CD Projekt Red is working on The Witcher 4, releasing in 2028, and the highly anticipated sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, titled Project Orion, which entered pre-production last year. Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures is co-producing the upcoming Street Fighter movie with Legendary.

Alongside the Cyberpunk 2077 movie, Paramount Pictures is also producing the live-action Call of Duty movie with Activision, slated for June 30, 2028. So, both companies have a lot on their plate.

Paramount’s recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger with Skydance, which closed on October 6, 2026, means the company will develop the Cyberpunk 2077 movie under new leadership.

While Lorenzo di Bonaventura’s name might raise alarm bells among some Cyberpunk 2077 fans given his work on the Transformers series, CD Projekt RED’s involvement should at least keep Night City’s neon lights flickering in the right direction.