Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5) Brings Mods and FOV Slider to Consoles with Dual-Wield Playstyle

Cyberpunk 2077 gets its first major update of the year with the release of Edgerunners 2 this week on Netflix. The new patch is called the Edgerunners 2 Update (v2.5), which releases on October 22, 2026, and it adds new features in Cyberpunk 2077 like cross-platform mod support for consoles, via mod.io which is used for The Witcher 3 Remastered.

In the latest REDStreams episode focused on the Cyberpunk 2077 2.5 update, Associate Game Director Pawel Sasko revealed new features coming to the game, which include new quests and story elements from the latest Edgerunners season.

The update will bring a new questline called “Clampdown” that acts as a prequel to the Edgerunners 2 storyline, where players, as V, will embark on a mission with King’s crew, including King, Meshuga, Miguel, and Emily.

Thought you were done with Night City? Well, Night City isn't quite done with you.



Patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077’s Edgerunners 2 Update (2.5) are now available for you to ready up and review before going live on the streets tomorrow.



Jack in: https://t.co/pae5wylOdP pic.twitter.com/QOcX5VljR2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 21, 2026

The next big feature is cross-platform mod support, which brings modding to Cyberpunk 2077 console players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The mods will be accessible via the game’s main menu, through mod.io, similar to The Witcher 3 Remastered.

Furthermore, an FOV slider, another requested feature by console users, will also be added to the game on all platforms, along with DLSS 4.5 support for PC players.

However, when it comes to gameplay, a new dual-wielding playstyle has been added that players will be able to unlock in Cyberpunk 2077’s skill tree with the”Double Trouble” skill, and use it with pistols and revolvers. Think about using Jackie’s guns in both hands, and you’re unstoppable!

Another unique feature that’s been added is Night City Tours, where you’ll explore mysterious new spots and discover them across Night City while playing Cyberpunk 2077 in the 2.5 update. The patch also adds two new radio stations that play soundtrack from Edgerunners and Edgerunners 2 from a collection of 16 songs on the go.

Furthermore, five new “Glamdocs” are added to Night City, where you can customise the look of your arm and hand cyberware. The docs themselves are brand new characters with fresh voice lines and animations you’ll be able to explore.

Here are more new additions that have arrived in Cyberpunk 2077 with the Edgerunners 2 (2.5) update:

A brand-new clothing collection has arrived in Night City! 5 new outfit sets can now be purchased from certain clothing vendors:

Maxiwear: available in Heywood, Arroyo, Little China

Jinguji: available in City Center

NetWatch: available in Kabuki, Japantown

IconAmerica: available in Pacifica, Badlands, Northside

And one more set that will hit Night City shelves just a little later…

The NUS Infiltrator clothing set can be now purchased from clothing vendors in Kabuki and Japantown.

4 new TWINTONE skins for Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech are now available via Twitch Drops.

Some of the hairstyles that were previously exclusive to NPCs are now available for V. Please note that some hairstyles are available only to feminine or masculine body types.

Added frames from the Cyberpunk Trading Card Game to Photo Mode, allowing you to make your preem shots look like custom cards.

Added new poses in Photo Mode to show off your dual-wielding prowess.

Welcome to Paradise! Added a new side quest that takes you on a journey to uncover a mystery and explore Night City on a guided tour narrated by Richard Night. It unlocks after completing The Heist and reaching level 15 Street Cred.

Added 12 new Minor Arcana Tarot Cards to discover across Night City. The Tarot menu now has separate sections for Major and Minor Arcana. The new tarot cards are part of a new side quest, an extension of Fool on the Hill, which activates after scanning any of the new cards. Collect them all to get a special reward.

Saves in the “Load Game” menu are now grouped by separate playthroughs.

Added item filters to apartment and vehicle stashes.

Modded saves in the “Load Game” menu are now marked with a dedicated icon. Please note that achievements and trophies cannot be earned while playing on console from a modded save file.

Updated the selection of AMD FSR options. FSR 3 upscaling is no longer included, while FSR 2.1, FSR 4, and FSR 3.1 Frame Generation remain available.

Updated the CD PROJEKT RED Account connection, My Rewards and telemetry consent menus.

Added support for glasses-free 3D effects on compatible Samsung Odyssey 3D monitors, along with a Motion Comfort setting that lets you balance 3D depth and viewing comfort.

Added support for MetalFX Frame Interpolation and Denoising on Mac.

Added a toggle in settings for FSR Anti-Lag 2.

Introduced various performance optimizations, including improvements specifically for Ray Tracing and for PlayStation 5 Pro.

Improved HDR rendering to provide more accurate colors, brightness, and contrast on compatible displays.

Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch 2 where saving the game could result in a “Save failed – insufficient space” error.

Fixed an issue where adjusting HDR settings on PlayStation 5 had no effect.

Things Done Changed – Fixed an issue where the Delamain cab could get stuck after crashing into another vehicle, blocking quest progression.

Fixed an issue where enabling Film Grain had no effect.

Fixed an issue where tagging enemies while scanning could also cause V to crouch or stand up when using certain control schemes.

Fixed an issue where controller settings for the Third-Person Camera were missing.

Fixed several typos in various languages.

Added various other fixes for features and content introduced since Patch 2.1.

Are you excited to jump into Night City again and play the new Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 update? Let us know in the comments below!