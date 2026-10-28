Cyberpunk 2 Could Finally Introduce Multiplayer, Job Listing Suggests

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to receive updates, but CD Projekt Red (CDPR) is also working on its sequel, Cyberpunk 2. However, what’s exciting is that a new job listing at CDPR has revealed that a multiplayer feature is finally coming in the much-awaited sequel to the 2020 RPG title.

Cyberpunk 2 Multiplayer Feature Hinted by CD Projekt RED in New Job Listing

On the CDPR careers page, the studio has listed a job posting for a Lead Quest Programmer on October 28, 2026, with knowledge of multiplayer networking, specifically on the Cyberpunk 2 project. This raises the possibility that players will be able to explore Night City with friends, rather than relying on some Cyberpunk console commands or mods.

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED

However, this is just mere speculation as of yet since CDPR has yet to confirm such a feature for Cyberpunk in the future. But the listing itself suggests that the role will focus on developing the story systems and quest tools used to create narrative-driven experiences in Cyberpunk 2.

But the interesting part lies under the “Nice to Have” qualifications, as it mentions “understanding of multiplayer network architecture and client-server synchronization.” Even though these skills are not mandatory for applicants, their inclusion has sparked speculation about a possible multiplayer component. Furthermore, the application window for this position will close by December 15 this year, meaning progress on Cyberpunk 2 will accelerate in 2027.

For Cyberpunk chooms, multiplayer has been a hot topic of conversation since the original title was rumored to receive a multiplayer component. However, CDPR eventually scrapped those plans and focused on improving the single-player experience and launched Cyberpunk update 2.0, addressing launch issues.’

Ultimately, that strategy paid off. Cyberpunk 2077 is still pulling players towards it with its updates, like the Edgerunners 2 (2.5) content patch. For now, we can only speculate whether Cyberpunk 2 will introduce multiplayer or stick to the expansive single-player experience of its predecessor.

But one thing is clear: CDPR has bounced back from a disastrous initial launch with its following content updates, and with the sequel, it’s got some big expectations to meet. Introducing multiplayer could be one way to offer something different, although the game could also build on the strengths of its predecessor’s single-player experience.