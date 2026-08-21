Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Release Date Announced in New Trailer

It’s official: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 releases on October 20, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. CD Projekt Red and Studio TRIGGER have confirmed the premiere release date in a brand-new trailer showcased at Netflix’s Anime NYC Stage Event yesterday.

The new trailer shows bits and pieces of the show, with the tagline “The lines between redemption and revenge will blur.” David and Lucy from Edgerunners Season 1, unfortunately, won’t return in the new season, as their stories have concluded.

However, they recently reunited via collaborations with Apex Legends and Wuthering Waves. On the other hand, Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2 will introduce a brand-new cast of characters: Weak Kingsley, D, Roman Carax, and Talia Yang.

The new teaser trailer offers glimpses at the chaotic events that will transpire in the second season, and ends with the line “Night City will burn again”. The trailer also includes a shot of a new Relic, similar to the one present in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.

Studio TRIGGER describes Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2’s story as “A washed-up edgerunner & a killer netrunner in Night City… what could go wrong?” The characters in question are Weak and D, leading the new season.

Of course, joining him are Roman, a young cinephile documenting lives in Night City, and Talia, a hyper-violent corpo. Here’s the official synopsis of the new season:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 pulls you back into Night City, where lives become entangled to the extreme. Weak, a washed-up cyberpunk legend, is now forced to live without chrome as he searches for a sense of purpose in a world that’s passed him by. Meanwhile, the deadly nomad D sets out on a path to revenge that brings him close to corpo secrets never meant to be found.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2 entered production about a year ago, and like the first season, it will not follow a weekly release schedule. All 10 episodes will be released at once on October 20, 2026. So, are you looking forward to the new season? Tell us in the comments section below.