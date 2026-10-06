Freddy Krueger Fortnite Weapon Buffed in Latest Hotfix Alongside Rebecca Nerfs

Fortnitemares 2026 update arrived last week, and players are already running around the island using Witch Brooms and looting Pumpkin Chests in Fortnite matches to grab some newly added Sprites. However, among the new additions, Freddy’s Nightmare gloves have been a fan favorite, and in a new hotfix on October 6, 2026, Epic has buffed the Freddy Krueger Fortnite weapon, making it far deadlier.

Fortnite October 6 Hotfix Buffs Fortnitemares 2026 Weapons

In a new in-game hotfix on the morning of October 6, Epic deployed a Fortnite hotfix, making adjustments to not one, but three weapons in the game right now. The hotfix buffed Freddy’s Nightmare gloves weapon, nerfed Rebecca’s Guns, and made adjustments to the Dual Fiend Hunters you can get from the new rotation of Fortnite Loot Hacks.

According to the hotfix, here are all the changes made to the above-mentioned Fortnite weapons:

Freddy’s Nightmare Buffs

Sprint Speed increased by 35.7%: 1.4x -> 1.9x

Sprint Acceleration increased by 10%: 3.0x -> 3.3x

Stamina Drain decreased by 46.6%: 15/s -> 8/s



Rebecca’s Guns Nerfs (Common, Mythic, and Exotic)

AR Environmental Damage decreased by 50%: 22/23/24/25/26/28/13 -> 11/11/12/13/13/14/8

SMG Environmental Damage decreased by 50%: 13/13/15/15/16/16/13 -> 11/11/12/13/13/13/8

AR Reload Time decreased by 21.4%: 1.73s -> 1.36s

SMG Reload Time decreased by 17.5%: 1.65s -> 1.36s



Dual Fiend Hunters Adjustments (Common and Legendary)

Accuracy increased by 15.15%: 0.33 ADS Spread -> 0.28 ADS Spread



When the Freddy Krueger Fortnite weapon was introduced in the Fortnitemares 2026 update, players complained about the slow sprint speed and acceleration while keeping the item equipped. So, Epic has deployed this buff to counter the slower pace, making your speed faster when you run with Freddy’s Nightmare equipped in a match.

Image Credit: Beebom

Coming to Rebecca’s Guns, the Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab weapon in Fortnite received mixed reviews when it came out since it has low damage output, but high pray-and-spray projectile speed. However, players struggled with the weapon’s slow reload time as well as its serious damage to builds. So the nerf makes the reload times shorter, but the trade-off comes with a decrease in builds damage.

Lastly, the Dual Fiend Hunters are now more accurate to use in a Fortnite match, thus eliminating the need to drop it and rather using it in your inventory instead of an AR. You can now use the weapon to fight the FNAF animatronics in Fortnite and claim their suit to give yourself an extra life.

What do you think of the new hotfix adjustments made to the Fortnitemares 2026 weapons? Tell us in the comments below!