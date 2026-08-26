CD Projekt RED Unveils Brand New Logo Ahead of Witcher 3 DLC Release

CD Projekt RED is defining the “red” in their name with an upgraded studio logo ahead of the release of The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past DLC next year, as announced at Gamescom 2026. While it may not seem like a huge upgrade, there’s definitely more than meets the eye. CDPR says it’s their official “2026 brand refresh” for their future endeavours.

According to CDPR’s official press release, the new logo “builds upon the company’s history without departing from its roots”. Now, let’s discuss what’s different. First, the company is opting for a more fiery shade of red for the logo’s new background, replacing the previous, comparatively tame white background.

Second, the company’s signature bird, Rarog, is different. While the overall body remains the same, you’ll notice its expression is more aggressive than the previous bird. Third, the new bird’s mouth is also open, with refined talons.

Image Credit: X/@Dexerto

CDPR says that “The modernized and more adaptable look allows CD PROJEKT RED to better communicate its brand on a global level, through a focused color palette that puts red at the heart of its visual identity. The raróg logo has been refreshed to be more mature, confident, and energetic.”

This logo change follows the Polish video game studio’s announcement of The Witcher 4’s 2028 release window. You’ll also be surprised to learn that CDPR isn’t the only company to upgrade its logo this year.

Back in July, Bethesda Softworks also revealed its new logo to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary. Similar to Bethesda, CDPR’s logo change, unfortunately, doesn’t come with any new updates for The Witcher 4.

Currently, CD Projekt RED is gearing up for the release of Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2, premiering exclusively on Netflix on October 20, 2026. So, what do you think about the studio’s new logo? Is it better than their previous one? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.