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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Trailer Revealed, Releasing Fall 2026 on Netflix

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Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2
Image Credit: Studio TRIGGER
In Short
  • Studio TRIGGER has released the first trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 today.
  • The second season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is scheduled for a Fall 2026 release.
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 tells a new tale of revenge and redemption with a fresh cast.
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With David’s unexpected death in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, it seemed like a second season wasn’t on the cards. However, CD PROJEKT RED teamed up with studio TRIGGER once again to tell a tale of revenge and redemption in Night City. After teasing the new project for the past year, the studio TRIGGER has released a brand-new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 today.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 First Trailer Reveals Another Dark Chapter in Night City

Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2 is scheduled for a Fall 2026 release. Ahead of the anime’s release later this year, studio TRIGGER has released a new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 today. You can watch the latest trailer, taking us back to Night City, below:

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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