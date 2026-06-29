Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Trailer Revealed, Releasing Fall 2026 on Netflix

With David’s unexpected death in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, it seemed like a second season wasn’t on the cards. However, CD PROJEKT RED teamed up with studio TRIGGER once again to tell a tale of revenge and redemption in Night City. After teasing the new project for the past year, the studio TRIGGER has released a brand-new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 today.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 First Trailer Reveals Another Dark Chapter in Night City

Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2 is scheduled for a Fall 2026 release. Ahead of the anime’s release later this year, studio TRIGGER has released a new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 today. You can watch the latest trailer, taking us back to Night City, below:

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