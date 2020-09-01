American technology company, Compaq, has announced launch of its Android TVs in India through a licensing association with Ossify Industries. Called ‘Hex’, the 4K QLED range is available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants. Products in smaller sizes, starting from 32-inches, will be available in the next few weeks.

The Compaq Hex sports a diamond-cut all-metal body with a bezel-less screen. It comes Wide Color Gamut Plus that delivers 1.07 billion color spectrum for a richer and vibrant display. The panels have a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) pixel resolution for stunning details and truly immersive viewing experience.

The TVs also feature the Experience Stabilization Engine (ESE) that uses an advanced algorithm to optimize display attributes such as color, contrast, depth and dimensional variations during frame transitions and as per the user environment and ambient lighting. According to Compaq, this enables viewers to watch action-packed content without any blurring.

The TVs come with Dolby Audio for immersive 5.1 surround sound, DTS TruSurround and Pure Sound technology. They also ship with the Mimi Hearing Technology that optimizes the frequency according to a user’s profile to offer a safe, clear and refined sound.

Hardware specifications include 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB of ROM alongside an unspecified quad-core processor and a Mali GPU. Connectivity options include both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth support. They also have 4x HDMI ports and 3x USB ports, including 1x USB 3.0.

All Compaq Televisions come with pre-installed Google Play Store, which means full access to a plethora of apps and games. The new TVs from Compaq are being made in India, and are priced at ₹59,999 for the 55-inch model and ₹89,999 for the 65-inch model. The TVs will go on sale on Flipkart starting today.