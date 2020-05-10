We all love the thrill of racing, especially when it comes to cars. However, when it comes to the racing of flying cars, we cannot be more thrilled about it. Well, electric flying car-makers, Alauda, think that flying car racing could be the next big motorsport event for the world and the company is planning to arrange the event as soon as late 2020.

We have all heard about companies like Uber, Rolls Royce and Volvo working on concepts of flying cars. However, each of these companies is trying to make flying cars for transportation. Now, Alauda is a company that is trying to make a racing car that flies, unlike flying taxis. The company unveiled the first prototype of its Airspeeder back in July 2019 and now the company is testing a new MK4 model of the Airspeeder that can be used in future races.

Now, the Airspeeders are science-fiction-inspired eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) vehicles that can reach speeds up to 150 mph (~240 kmph). Weighing around 500 lbs (~226 kgs), these vehicles get their power from four 24 kW motors.

Now, Alauda is ready to test the vehicles with professional pilots from the US Air Force and they are planning to fly the Airspeeder MK4 in the desert of Adelaide, Australia. Although currently, the tests are in hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the company aims to start the races by the end of this year and thinks that the Airspeeder races will become a major motorsport event of the future luring many motorsport enthusiasts. During the races, the company will provide the teams with the Airspeeders hardware, and they will be able to make necessary mods and adjustments to suit their needs.

The Airspeeder vehicles will feature AR tech integrated into the cockpits to help pilots navigate and manoeuvre the vehicle easily. They will also have LiDAR technology on the outside of the vehicles that will keep them away from each other to avoid accidents during the races. Additionally, as the Airspeeders are electric, the company thinks that pit stops will be of shorter duration.

Now, once the races start, the events will be available to stream globally while some VIPs will get the chance to experience the races live at the spot. So, get ready for some racing actions in the air cause the future is here.