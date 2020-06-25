Google recently added a share sheet to Chrome Canary web browser on Android. Going by recent commits on Chromium Gerrit, the Chrome OS development team is working to add a share sheet as well.

A new Chrome flag titled “Share Sheet” got recently added to Chrome OS’ source code. “This CL adds a feature flag for enabling the sharesheet on desktop platforms,” reads the commit.

On the Android side of things, the share sheet includes options to quickly copy a link, capture a screenshot (through a separate flag), send the page to your devices, a handy print option, along with a row of other installed apps.

For now, the exact spot for adding the share sheet has not been finalized. The developers, however, have temporarily added the Share sheet button in Chrome’s toolbar.

It remains to be seen if the developers will figure out a way to enable support for Linux apps in this new share sheet. However, we could expect native support for Chrome apps, Android apps, and probably Progressive Web apps.

As 9to5Google rightly points out, this share sheet would be the right place to accommodate the upcoming Nearby Sharing feature. For the uninitiated, the feature lets users share files between nearby compatible devices.

With all that said, it is worth keeping in mind that the feature is still at its early stages and hence, we can’t quite test it out right now. Once the feature gets stable enough to ship, we could expect Google to introduce it via the Canary channel of Chrome OS.