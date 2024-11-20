Here’s How to Get 3 Months of Free Gemini Advanced Perk on Your Chromebook

Chromebooks usually come with many perks and Google generously keeps pushing new perks for users to enjoy for a limited time. The current active perks include 12 months of AI premium plan and three months of free YouTube Premium. These are now joined by yet another Gemini Chromebook perk that offers 3 months of free AI premium plan.

Some Chromebooks and select ChromeOS Flex users can now redeem their three free months of AI premium with 2TB of storage and Gemini Advanced. The offer can only be redeemed on non-Chromebook Plus devices purchased between October 1 and January 31. Here’s how to redeem it:

Launch the Explore app. Go to the Chromebook Perks section and click Get perk under the AI Premium Plan.

A new Chrome tab will take you to the perk. Scroll down and click Continue.

Click Allow in the “AI premium wants to check” popup.

Enter your card details to redeem the Gemini Chromebook perk.

It’s worth noting that you will need to enter your card details when redeeming the free perk. When your free months are about to end, you must cancel the plan before time to avoid being charged for the subscription.

These perks could especially come in handy if you’re a student. Gemini Advanced offers a powerful AI chatbot with access to top models from Google. Not to mention, you can store lots of things with the 2TB storage. Besides, it’s also a clever way for Google to let users try its services so that users continue using them, even after the perk ends.

What are your thoughts on this latest Gemini Chromebook perk? Let us know in the comments below.