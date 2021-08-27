Halo Infinite is all set for release on 8th December later this year. Ahead of the game’s anticipated launch, the Steam and Microsoft Store listings have been updated to detail the system requirements. If you are planning to play it later this year, go through Halo Infinite’s official system requirements to check if your PC can run the game.

Halo Infinite Minimum System Requirements

Before getting to the recommended requirements, let’s take a look at the minimum system requirements to know if your aging PC in the basement can handle the game.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Halo Infinite Recommended System Requirements

And now, here are the recommended system requirements of Halo Infinite to ensure smooth gameplay:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

As you can see from the system requirements, it doesn’t look like an average PC can pull off the game while offering enjoyable gameplay. Even at the entry point, you are looking at the Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU. The requirements don’t specify the FPS or exact resolution you could expect with the listed specifications though.

While you wait for the official release, check out Halo Infinite campaign details and Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer mode. If you are interested, pre-order the game at Rs. 3,999 on Microsoft Store or Rs. 3,499 on Steam.