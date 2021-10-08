Check Cast and Songs of Any Netflix Movie or TV Series with This Nifty Browser Extension

Have you ever wanted to know the catchy tune playing in the background while watching your favorite Netflix TV series? Chances are, you have, and the process of hunting down the track usually involves typing approximate lyrics into a search engine of your choice or using a song detection service like Shazam or Google’s Hum to Search. Well, not anymore, as there exists a nifty Chrome extension that lets you find songs without leaving Netflix.

Check Cast and Songs of Netflix TV Series/ Movies

Named Cine Lens, the browser extension is an Amazon X-Ray equivalent for Netflix. You can use this extension to find songs featured in a Netflix movie or TV show easily. The best part? You can view the song list by episode. You even have the option to play the song in the embedded YouTube player, all without leaving the current Netflix tab.

Songs aside, you can use Cine Lens to view the entire cast of the show you are currently watching. As you can see in the image below, you will get the original names of the actors along with their names in the show.

Clicking on an actor’s profile takes you to other movies/ shows starring them. Notably, you will also see IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic ratings of the show on this screen.

Apart from these features, there’s a Trivia section with facts about the show you’re watching. You might want to check it out if you usually like equipping yourself with fun facts.

Cine Lens is also available as a Firefox add-on as well. Behind the scenes, the extension uses TuneFind to show songs, The Movie Database (TMDB) to show cast and related details, and YouTube to play songs. The privacy policy of the extension mentions that it doesn’t track or share any of your data or activity.

Apart from Netflix, you can also use Cine Lens with Hulu. While Hulu support is limited to Chrome at the moment, the developer of the extension tells us that Hulu support in Firefox extension is coming soon. If you always wanted something like Amazon X-Ray on Netflix, try out the extension and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Download Cine Lens for Chrome (Free) | Cine Lens for Firefox (Free)