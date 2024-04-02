ChatGPT’s Free Version Can Now Be Used Without Logging In

OpenAI is making it easier for people to use ChatGPT instantly without signing into their account. Now, whenever you open ChatGPT, you can directly start chatting with the free GPT-3.5 model. You don’t have to log in to your OpenAI account. Microsoft also offers Copilot to users without an account, and it seems OpenAI is following the same trend. That said, some of the features won’t be available to users without an account.

For example, custom instructions won’t be available as ChatGPT requires an account to personalize your experience. Similarly, you can’t save or share your ChatGPT conversation without an account and do voice conversations. Although it sounds like the incognito mode for ChatGPT, OpenAI uses your conversation to train its models.

So the company is providing a one-click option to disable model training on your data. You can click on the question button at the bottom-right corner, open Settings, and disable the toggle for “Improve the model for everyone”. This will stop OpenAI from storing and using your data for model training.

OpenAI says it has added additional guardrails to block unsafe prompts and generations across a wide range of categories. The ability to use ChatGPT without an account is being rolled out gradually across 185 countries.

Keep in mind that OpenAI is offering the free GPT-3.5 model without requiring you to sign up. The GPT-4 model is much more advanced and hallucinates to a much lesser degree. If you are looking for ChatGPT alternatives that offer GPT-4 level performance for free, you can check out Claude 3 Sonnet, Microsoft Copilot, Mistral Chat, and more. Here, Microsoft Copilot, particularly, offers the GPT-4 Turbo model for free which is great.

In case, you are not following the news, OpenAI is working on an intermediate GPT-4.5 model and may release the GPT-5 model by the summer of 2024, according to a report. And recently, it previewed a Voice Engine model that can clone voices with just a single 15-second audio clip. OpenAI didn’t release the model as there are serious risks associated with the technology.