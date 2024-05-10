While the free version of ChatGPT is good enough, it’s ChatGPT Plus that lets you tap into the chatbot’s true potential. Going premium lets you use a variety of different useful plugins that allow you to upload files and drop queries related to them to the chatbot. However, one thing that we’ve always missed out on has been the ability to fetch our online files from cloud storage platforms. A new leak shows that you may finally be able to do so soon, thanks to the ChatGPT Context Connector feature. here's an early look at Context Connector feature soon in ChatGPT 📁



Currently Supported Apps:

– Google Drive

– OneDrive Personal

– OneDrive Business



file used in this clip is not actually a jailbreak ~ just a simple instruction to the output those words. pic.twitter.com/0h3Lvyc8dA— ʟᴇɢɪᴛ (@legit_rumors) May 8, 2024

X user @legit_rumors took to the platform to give us a look at this feature. From the looks of it, when using ChatGPT 4, you will need to head over to Settings -> Connected apps, and here, you will see the options to connect your Google Drive, as well as your Microsoft One Drive Personal and Business accounts. Then, all you have to do is head back to the chatbot and tap the attach icon to get the ability to add files from these platforms.

This removes the hassle of having to download your online Drive files and then uploading them to the platform. With the Context Connector feature on ChatGPT, as you can see, you can easily search your cloud drives directly, and in a few simple clicks, your file will be fetched and attached to ChatGPT.

Once the files are attached, the chatbot will instantly recognize them, and you’ll be able to further extract specific data from it by dropping queries to the chatbot. Seamless cloud storage file integration is what we’re talking about here, and that’s definitely a win for ChatGPT.

However, don’t head over to your ChatGPT 4 in search for this feature yet, since it’s not available. OpenAI is evidently working on it, and we may get to hear of an official rollout soon. With that being said, what do you think of the new ChatGPT feature? Let me know in the comments down below!