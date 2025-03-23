Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Gets an Official Release Date

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze arc has been in the works for a long time. Fans have been waiting for an update on the Reze arc movie release date with bated breath. Fortunately, MAPPA has shared the movie’s release date at the Anime Japan 2025 event today.

The production team at MAPPA Studios has revealed that Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze arc will be released first in Japan on September 19, 2025. A new teaser, along with character visuals, was also released at the Anime Japan event.

So, Japanese fans will witness the epic movie adaptation of the “Bomb Girl arc,” one of the best arcs in Chainsaw Man before the global audience. The staff is yet to reveal the international release date of the CSM Reze arc movie, but we should hear more about it soon.

There is no doubt that Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze arc is the most anticipated anime movie of 2025 along with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie. As an avid reader of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s crazy Chainsaw Man manga, I assure you that the Bomb Girl will surpass your expectations. In addition, MAPPA’s visuals look incredible already as seen from the various previews.

That said, are you planning to watch the upcoming CSM movie on big screens?