Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Release Dates Revealed For Over 80 Countries

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is one of the most anticipated anime movies of 2025, along with Demon Slayer The Movie: Infinity Castle. Fans have been longing for the release date announcement of the upcoming CSM movie and the Japanese release date was revealed at the Anime Japan 2025 event recently. As expected, the international release date for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has been shared today by MAPPA Studios.

Sony Pictures has secured the rights for the theatrical release of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc around the world. Thus, during the Sony presentation at CinemaCon 2025, it was revealed that the Chainsaw Man Reze Arc movie will be released in the United States on October 29, 2025.

Now the MAPPA Studios production staff have announced the release dates of the upcoming CSM movie for over 80 countries on X (formerly Twitter). Furthermore, this movie will be released on October 29 and 30 in European, African, and Middle Eastern countries same as the US release.

Asian fans can rejoice as the Chainsaw Man movie will be released here much earlier than the US release. Fans from India, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines can catch the latest Reze arc movie on bigger screens starting September 26, 2025, just a week after the Japanese release.

It’s been more than 2 years since the Chainsaw Man anime ended. Now all our eyes are set on the release of Reze Arc movie which premieres later this year. The Bomb Girl arc is one of the best arcs of CSM and I have no doubts that MAPPA Studios will reach a new milestone in animation quality with this movie. That said, are you excited for the release of the CSM The Movie: Reze arc in your region? Let us know in the comments below.