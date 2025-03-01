The First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Gets a July Release Date

The incredible cliffhanger ending of the Demon Slayer Season 4 aka the Hashira Training arc took the internet by storm when it was released last year. Ever since, the fandom has been waiting with bated breath for the next arc, the Infinity Castle arc. If you aren’t aware, this highly anticipated arc is being adapted as three anime movies rather than another season. Today, ufotable has officially announced the release date of the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie.

Earlier, it was revealed that the first movie in the Infinity Castle trilogy would be released in 2025. However, the production team left us waiting without a date. That isn’t the case anymore as we’ve finally learned that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Infinity Castle will be released in theaters on July 18, 2025 in Japan. The production team shared a promotion reel and a new key visual on X, as you can see below.

The promotion reel above chronicles the journey of the Demon Slayer up until this point. The US and global release date for the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is unknown at the time of writing. We can expect it to be revealed after the movie’s premiere in Japan, as we have seen with previous Demon Slayer movies.

The first movie in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle trilogy is one of the most anticipated anime movie releases of 2025. All fans can do now is patiently wait until the premiere in Japan to learn how much of the Infinity castle the first movie will adapt. So, stay tuned for more Demon Slayer updates. Until then, are you excited for the Infinity Castle arc adaptation? Do let us know in the comments below.