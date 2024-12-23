Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Release Window Announced with New Trailer

It’s been a long time since the Chainsaw Man movie: Reze Arc was announced. This was followed by a period of radio silence from the production team, leaving the fandom stranded without any further details. We hoped to hear some major news about the Chainsaw Man movie and upcoming season at Jump Festa 2025, and thankfully, MAPPA Studios heard our cries.

At Jump Festa this year, we learned that Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is officially heading to cinemas worldwide in 2025. An exhilarating trailer was included to get the CSM fans excited to witness the epic “Bomb Girl arc” on the bigger screens next year.

Two new key visuals featuring the Chainsaw Man and Denji and Reze enjoying their date were also released to commemorate today’s announcement.

From the looks of the new CSM Reze arc movie teaser, I can say the long delay is going to be worth the wait in the end. The movie looks absolutely cinematic (similar to the Look Back movie) packed with well-animated action sequences.

Denji is going to have a hard time with the new girl, Reze, who will be the talk of the town next year. Now, all we have to do is patiently wait until we can catch the Chainsaw Man movie in cinemas next year. That said, what do you think about the new teaser of the Reze arc movie? Do let us know in the comments below.