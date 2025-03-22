Sakamoto Days Is Returning with Season 1 Part 2 in July 2025

Manga fans were yearning for a Sakamato Days anime adaptation for years, and their dreams finally became a reality when the anime debuted in January 2025. The first cour of Sakamoto Days Season 1 recently ended its run on March 15, and fans have been waiting to see more of Sakamato’s action-packed fights.

Today, Netflix has confirmed that Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 will premiere in July 2025 and has released a new key visual featuring an updated cast. In addition, the production team has also announced that Koki Uchiyama (who played Mereum in HxH, Tsukishima in Haikyu, Shigaraki in MHA, and more) is joining the Sakamoto Days gang as Gaku, an assassin.

The first part adapted the initial stages of the Death Row Prisoners Arc. So, part 2 will resume from here and is expected to cover the JCC Transfer Exams Arc next.

The debut season of Sakamoto Days has been criticized for its standard animation quality but that does not stop the general fandom from enjoying the show. Yuuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days anime is already a hit, and let’s see what the second part of the anime has in store.

That said, are you planning to watch the Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 later this July? Let us know in the comments below.