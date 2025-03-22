My Hero Academia Season 8 Broadcast Date Revealed With a New Trailer

My Hero Academia, one of the greatest shonen anime of the modern era, is ending with season 8 in 2205. The penultimate season concluded its run in October 2024 and gloriously kicked off the final saga of My Hero Academia. Since then, we have been tensely awaiting the release of the final season which was announced last year. Today, as expected, Studio Bones shared a significant update about My Hero Academia Season 8 at the Anime Japan 2025 event.

Earlier, it was only revealed that MHA will return with an eighth season. The production team has today confirmed that the broadcast of My Hero Academia Season 8 will begin sometime in October 2025 at 1:30 AM PT every week only on Crunchyroll, excluding Asia at the moment.

A new key visual and a brand-new trailer were also unveiled today at the event, which you can see in the X post below:

For those who aren’t aware, My Hero Academia manga finally ended in August 2024. Therefore, the final season of My Hero Academia is confirmed to adapt the last two arcs, the Final War arc and the Epilogue arc covering chapters 398-431.

While we wait for the final MHA season, you can watch the My Hero Academia spin-off series, titled MHA: Vigilantes, which will air on April 7, 2025. That said, are you ready to watch the exhilarating battle between Deku and Shigaraki later this year? Let us know in the comments below.