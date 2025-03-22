One Piece Anime Is Coming Back with a Two Episode Premiere

In 2024, One Piece anime fans were absolutely enjoying every minute of the Egghead arc, thanks to the extraordinary animation quality put forth by Toei. However, the anime suddenly went on a long 6-month hiatus; its longest hiatus in history to focus on quality. The 6-month-long break is about to come to an end, and the production team has shared some exciting updates for the return of the One Piece anime at the Anime Japan 2025 event today.

The first major announcement is that the One Piece anime will return with a double feature in April. The first two new episodes, One Piece Episodes 1123 and 1124, will air consecutively on April 5 and April 6, 2025, for fans to enjoy. This is the first time we get two new episodes back-to-back in a single week, continuing the Egghead arc from where it left off. Then, the anime will continue to air weekly in the new time slot.

Furthermore, as revealed in an official X post, the One Piece anime will feature a new opening song by GRe4n BOYZ and a new ending song by Muque upon its return. A teaser for the much-awaited Part 2 of the Egghead arc has also been released by Netflix. The streaming platform confirmed that new episodes will be available to stream for global audiences starting April 12.

That’s everything we learned about the return of the One Piece anime at Anime Japan 2025 today. Although we heard no information about a new One Piece movie, a new spin-off anime, titled “One Piece in Love” has been announced. Six months flew by so quickly, right? Are you excited for the One Piece anime’s return? Let us know in the comments below.