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Cyberpunk 2077 Is Leaving Game Pass Soon, Giving Xbox Players One Last Chance to Play

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Cyberpunk 2077 promo image featuring Johnny Silverhand holding the Xbox icon with the Game Pass logo beside him.
Image Credit: CD Projekt RED/Beebom
In Short
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is officially leaving Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium on September 15, 2026.
  • Now's the perfect time to play it before Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 releases on October 20.
  • Xbox Game Pass currently includes Cyberpunk 2077's full base game with all the latest updates up to Patch 2.31.
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Listen up, chooms, we’ve got news for you: Cyberpunk 2077 leaves Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate on September 15, 2026, giving you around two weeks to play CDPR’s massive open-world action RPG. Now’s the perfect time to play, especially with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 coming to Netflix on October 20.

Catch up on the game’s lore beforehand and explore Night City to your heart’s content so you don’t miss the context behind references like “bomb Arasaka Towers,” when Edgerunners 2 premieres. Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t the only game leaving Xbox Game Pass on September 15. Here’s the full list according to the latest Xbox Wire blog:

  • Commandos: Origins (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (Cloud and Console)
  • Dead Cells (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Deep Rock Galactic Survivor (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Frostpunk 2 (PC)
  • Mullet Madjack (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Superliminal (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Cyberpunk 2077 official cover art with female V, leaving Xbox Game Pass in two weeks.
Image Credit: CD Projekt RED
Also Read: Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Cyberpunk 2077 was added to Xbox Game Pass in March 2026, so it had a decent 6-month run on the service before departing. Similarly, Xbox removed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt last month, which isn’t exactly preem news either.

However, this might be part of CDPR’s way to get you to play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered, coming September 29, 2026. Six years ago, Cyberpunk 2077 had a disastrous launch riddled with game-breaking bugs and low-resolution graphics on previous-gen consoles.

However, CD Projekt RED turned the game around into a highly polished RPG with consistent updates like the Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update, bug fixes, and expansions like the highly acclaimed Phantom Liberty.

Since Project Orion, better known as Cyberpunk 2, entered pre-production a year ago, the game is still years away from release. So, don’t be a gonk and catch up with Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass before it leaves. It’s also a great chance to see what the game offers before deciding whether to buy it.

That said, are you dropping into Night City before September 15? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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